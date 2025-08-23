20:13
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES

The operation to rescue Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsina, stranded on Pobeda Peak, has been fully called off due to severe weather conditions, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) announced.

The rescue team that had been heading toward the summit was delivered by helicopter to the southern Enilchek base.

social media
Photo social media. Natalia Nagovitsina

It is impossible to transport the Russian woman from the peak, the head of the base camp, Dmitry Grekov, said.

«We know exactly where she is, but reaching her is impossible. No one has ever been rescued from that point in history. It can’t be done by hand, only by helicopter — and we don’t have such helicopters in Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s Defense Ministry carried out several successful rescue missions, evacuating 62 climbers and tourists.

Natalia Nagovitsina had been stranded on Pobeda Peak for several days after breaking her leg during descent on August 12. On the following day, Italian climber Luca Sinigaglia and his companion delivered aid to her, but Sinigaglia later died.

Several days ago, 47-year-old Nagovitsina stopped showing signs of life. According to the professional mountaineering community, she is believed to have died. Experts note that survival was nearly impossible — 11 days at an altitude of over 7,000 meters, in — 25 degrees, constant storm winds, and almost zero visibility. Likely causes of death are hypothermia and oxygen deprivation.

Pobeda Peak stands at 7,439 meters and is considered one of the most difficult climbs in the world. More than 80 climbers have died there.
link: https://24.kg/english/340744/
views: 154
Print
Related
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: No decision to halt search for Russian climber
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Two pilots and three Russians injured
Russian climber stranded on Pobeda Peak: MES reports on rescue operation
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
He did it! Kyrgyz climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2
First Kyrgyz woman receives “Snow Leopard” title in mountaineering
Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms
Another Kyrgyz woman conquers Everest
Kyrgyzstani Ilim Karypbekov climbs to highest peak on planet
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan
23 August, Saturday
19:07
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrg...
17:57
Kyrgyzstani Uran Satybaldiev wins his first victory at UFC tournament
17:49
First cultural event "Sarmerden" held in Kyrgyzstan's prisons
16:28
Part of Bishkek to have no water on August 29
16:23
Resident of Jalal-Abad presents 10 cars to Osh City Hall