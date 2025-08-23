Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES

The operation to rescue Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsina, stranded on Pobeda Peak, has been fully called off due to severe weather conditions, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) announced.

The rescue team that had been heading toward the summit was delivered by helicopter to the southern Enilchek base.

Photo social media. Natalia Nagovitsina

It is impossible to transport the Russian woman from the peak, the head of the base camp, Dmitry Grekov, said.

«We know exactly where she is, but reaching her is impossible. No one has ever been rescued from that point in history. It can’t be done by hand, only by helicopter — and we don’t have such helicopters in Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s Defense Ministry carried out several successful rescue missions, evacuating 62 climbers and tourists.

Natalia Nagovitsina had been stranded on Pobeda Peak for several days after breaking her leg during descent on August 12. On the following day, Italian climber Luca Sinigaglia and his companion delivered aid to her, but Sinigaglia later died.

Several days ago, 47-year-old Nagovitsina stopped showing signs of life. According to the professional mountaineering community, she is believed to have died. Experts note that survival was nearly impossible — 11 days at an altitude of over 7,000 meters, in — 25 degrees, constant storm winds, and almost zero visibility. Likely causes of death are hypothermia and oxygen deprivation.

Pobeda Peak stands at 7,439 meters and is considered one of the most difficult climbs in the world. More than 80 climbers have died there.