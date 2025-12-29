14:15
USD 87.43
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.12
English

Head of Information Policy Service replaces Kyrgyzstan’s flag on Uchitel Peak

Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, reported he climbed Uchitel Peak and replaced the damaged state flag of Kyrgyzstan with a new one.

According to him, information had previously appeared online that the flag on Uchitel Peak—located at an altitude of 4,530 meters above sea level—was torn. Following this, he decided to personally deliver and install a new flag.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov noted that the ascent was challenging: the route is long and difficult, with steep climbs, strong winds, and cold temperatures. Typically, climbers complete the ascent over two days with an overnight stay in Ratsek area; however, he attempted to reach the summit in a single day. Despite the difficulties, the flag was successfully replaced, and he later descended safely.
link: https://24.kg/english/356470/
views: 134
Print
Related
National flag of Kyrgyzstan raised on 35-meter-tall flagpole in Batken
Ceremonial raising of state flag held in Osh city
Two Iranian climbers missing on Pobeda Peak presumed dead
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: No decision to halt search for Russian climber
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Two pilots and three Russians injured
Russian climber stranded on Pobeda Peak: MES reports on rescue operation
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
He did it! Kyrgyz climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
29 December, Monday
14:08
KGST on Binance used for liquidity management, not speculation KGST on Binance used for liquidity management, not spec...
13:57
Municipal Inspectorate, Bishkek City Hall akimiats receive official vehicles
12:56
Head of Information Policy Service replaces Kyrgyzstan’s flag on Uchitel Peak
12:52
Monument to Tolomush Okeev to be unveiled in Bishkek
12:44
Almazbek Atambayev stripped of Kyrgyzstan’s state awards