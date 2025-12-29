Head of Information Policy Service replaces Kyrgyzstan’s flag on Uchitel Peak

Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, reported he climbed Uchitel Peak and replaced the damaged state flag of Kyrgyzstan with a new one.

According to him, information had previously appeared online that the flag on Uchitel Peak—located at an altitude of 4,530 meters above sea level—was torn. Following this, he decided to personally deliver and install a new flag.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov noted that the ascent was challenging: the route is long and difficult, with steep climbs, strong winds, and cold temperatures. Typically, climbers complete the ascent over two days with an overnight stay in Ratsek area; however, he attempted to reach the summit in a single day. Despite the difficulties, the flag was successfully replaced, and he later descended safely.