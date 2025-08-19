Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days

A Russian climber has been unable to descend from Victory Peak for seven days after breaking her leg and getting stuck at an altitude of 7,000 meters without food. The Telegram channel Mash reported.

Photo social media

According to it, 47-year-old Natalia Nagovitsina was injured on her descent on August 12. Her partner provided first aid and went to the base camp for help. An evacuation attempt was made the following day but failed due to bad weather. Rescuers managed to deliver her a sleeping bag.

On August 16, a rescue team arrived by helicopter, but the helicopter hit a zone of turbulence and made a hard landing. A third rescue attempt is scheduled for today, August 19, depending on weather conditions.

The Telegram channel also noted that four years ago, during an ascent of Khan Tengri, Nagovitsina’s husband became paralyzed. She stayed with him until his death; rescuers were able to evacuate only her at the time. Her husband later died.

On August 16, the Defense Ministry helicopter made a hard landing near Pobeda Peak.

The ministry noted that a German citizen and a Russian citizen were injured while descending from the summit, and another person, an Italian citizen, died. A helicopter (tail number 205) was sent to evacuate them. Due to difficult weather conditions, the helicopter made a hard landing. There were a crew and six rescuers on board, some of whom were injured.

Another helicopter, the Mi-17VM, was called in for rescue work. The victims were taken to Karakol airport, from where they were sent to the hospital. In addition, 13 rescuers were transported from Tunduk Enilchek site to Char-Kuduk camp.

The condition of all those rescued was assessed as satisfactory.

Experts are establishing the causes of the helicopter incident.

The Ministry of Defense did not report on the Russian climber who remained on the mountain.