Para-athletes from Kyrgyzstan to compete at tennis tournament

Para-athletes from Kyrgyzstan will compete at an international tennis tournament for the first time. The tournament participant Askar Turdugulov told 24.kg news agency.

Astana (Kazakhstan) will host the first International ITF Futures Wheelchair Tennis Tournament in Central Asia from May 31 to June 7.

For the first time in history, athletes from the Kyrgyz Republic Askar Turdugulov (Oscar Reis) and Sveta Esenkazieva will take part in it. This will be their debut.

As the athletes note, this is not only an honor for them, but also a responsibility — an opportunity to make a name for themselves and demonstrate that people with disabilities can successfully compete at the world level, inspiring others by their example.

Para-athletes from 11 countries will take part in the tournament, including the USA, Japan, Australia, France, South Korea, India and Kazakhstan. Among those declared are seven athletes who are in the top 100 of the world ranking, which confirms the high level of the upcoming matches.

Askar Turdugulov and Sveta Esenkazieva express their sincere gratitude to the coach, the tennis club, and sponsors of the trip. «This is not just about sports. This is about faith in change, inclusion, and equal opportunities. We are ready to fight, learn, and represent our republic with pride,» they said.