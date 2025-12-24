10:23
Nelli Buyuklyanova appointed head of Tennis Federation of Kyrgyzstan

Nelli Buyuklyanova has been appointed head of the Tennis Federation of Kyrgyzstan. The federation announced.

Its previous head Nurdin Medetov resigned shortly before.

«We have a great deal of work ahead. In the near future, we will focus our efforts on popularizing tennis in all regions of our country. I sincerely believe that sport should be accessible to everyone, regardless of place of residence, age, or social status. However, this requires appropriate infrastructure, and developing this component will be one of our priorities,» Nelli Buyuklyanova said.

An equally important area of ​​work, she added, will be improving athlete training methods.
