J30 International Tennis Tournament ends in Cholpon-Ata

The J30 CHOLPON-ATA International Tennis Tournament has ended in Cholpon-Ata city. The Tennis Federation reported on social media.

Tennis players from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, India, the USA, Turkey and China took part in the tournament.

The winner in the men’s singles was Daniel Yurekli (Kazakhstan), who defeated an athlete from the USA Aarush Kote in the final.

The winners in the doubles were Kazakh tennis players Rodion Lukashov and Timur Saulenko. Kyrgyz tennis player David Mogilevsky and Russian Nikita Kletsov won silver medals.

Tennis player from Kyrgyzstan Safina Khabibrakhmanova took the first place among girls in the singles, who defeated Kazakh tennis player Sabina Shukhratova in the decisive match.

In the doubles, the winners were Safina Safiulina and Yana Shtoda from Kazakhstan, who defeated Sofia Bakhareva and Sofia Sharipova from Russia.