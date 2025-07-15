08:50
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

J30 International Tennis Tournament ends in Cholpon-Ata

The J30 CHOLPON-ATA International Tennis Tournament has ended in Cholpon-Ata city. The Tennis Federation reported on social media.

Tennis players from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, India, the USA, Turkey and China took part in the tournament.

The winner in the men’s singles was Daniel Yurekli (Kazakhstan), who defeated an athlete from the USA Aarush Kote in the final.

The winners in the doubles were Kazakh tennis players Rodion Lukashov and Timur Saulenko. Kyrgyz tennis player David Mogilevsky and Russian Nikita Kletsov won silver medals.

Tennis player from Kyrgyzstan Safina Khabibrakhmanova took the first place among girls in the singles, who defeated Kazakh tennis player Sabina Shukhratova in the decisive match.

In the doubles, the winners were Safina Safiulina and Yana Shtoda from Kazakhstan, who defeated Sofia Bakhareva and Sofia Sharipova from Russia.
link: https://24.kg/english/336212/
views: 51
Print
Related
Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament
Para-athletes from Kyrgyzstan to compete at tennis tournament
Tennis players from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Oman
Tennis player from Kyrgyzstan wins tournament in Tunisia
Kyrgyzstani takes second place at Tennis Tournament in Karaganda
Tennis players from Kyrgyzstan win silver at International Tournament
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at tennis tournament in Almaty
Champions of Kyrgyzstan in tennis announced
Kyrgyz tennis player Vlada Andreevskaya wins silver in Kazakhstan
Tennis player from Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place at tournament in Ethiopia
Popular
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
15 July, Tuesday
08:43
Kyrgyzstan to approve regulations for pilgrimage to Mecca Kyrgyzstan to approve regulations for pilgrimage to Mec...
08:35
J30 International Tennis Tournament ends in Cholpon-Ata
08:25
Issyk-Kul region to host Kyrgyzstan Beach Soccer Cup
14 July, Monday
18:24
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
18:16
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
17:58
Surgeries for children with hearing problems to continue in Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Urmat Abdukaimov appointed acting head coach of national football team
17:36
Earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan