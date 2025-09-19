Bishkek para-armwrestlers win World Championships in Bulgaria

Kyrgyz athletes won medals at the Para-Armwrestling World Championships in Bulgaria. The City Hall’s press service reported.

The 27th Para-Armwrestling World Championships, a key event on the international sports calendar, is taking place in Albena, Bulgaria, from September 10 to September 23.

Kyrgyz athletes from the Specialized Youth Sports School for Tennis, Paralympic, and Strength Sports, demonstrated good results and brought new victories to the country.

Toktosun uulu Bekboosun achieved a historic success for the Kyrgyz Republic, winning gold (left hand) in the 60-kilogram weight class among adult athletes with musculoskeletal disabilities.

Kamchybek uulu Erlan won another award for the team, taking bronze (left hand) in the 60-kilogram category for athletes with hearing impairments.

On September 17, the competition continued in the right-hand discipline. Once again, the Kyrgyz athletes emerged among the strongest:

Toktosun uulu Bekboosun won bronze (right hand) in the 60-kilogram category (musculoskeletal impairment);

Kamchybek uulu Erlan won bronze (right hand) in the 60-kilogram category (hearing impairment).

The City Hall noted that, despite strong competition from the world’s leading para-armwrestlers, the Kyrgyz athletes demonstrated their will to win and confirmed their high level of training.