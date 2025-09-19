14:37
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek para-armwrestlers win World Championships in Bulgaria

Kyrgyz athletes won medals at the Para-Armwrestling World Championships in Bulgaria. The City Hall’s press service reported.

The 27th Para-Armwrestling World Championships, a key event on the international sports calendar, is taking place in Albena, Bulgaria, from September 10 to September 23.

Kyrgyz athletes from the Specialized Youth Sports School for Tennis, Paralympic, and Strength Sports, demonstrated good results and brought new victories to the country.

Toktosun uulu Bekboosun achieved a historic success for the Kyrgyz Republic, winning gold (left hand) in the 60-kilogram weight class among adult athletes with musculoskeletal disabilities.

Kamchybek uulu Erlan won another award for the team, taking bronze (left hand) in the 60-kilogram category for athletes with hearing impairments.

On September 17, the competition continued in the right-hand discipline. Once again, the Kyrgyz athletes emerged among the strongest:

  • Toktosun uulu Bekboosun won bronze (right hand) in the 60-kilogram category (musculoskeletal impairment);
  • Kamchybek uulu Erlan won bronze (right hand) in the 60-kilogram category (hearing impairment).

The City Hall noted that, despite strong competition from the world’s leading para-armwrestlers, the Kyrgyz athletes demonstrated their will to win and confirmed their high level of training.
link: https://24.kg/english/344162/
views: 136
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Para Judo Tournament in Egypt
Para-athletes from Kyrgyzstan to compete at tennis tournament
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Para Judo Championship
Para-armwrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 11 gold medals in India
Paralympic Games participants from Kyrgyzstan receive 500,000 soms each
Paralympics 2024: Kyrgyzstani takes 8th place in powerlifting
Paralympics 2024: Kyrgyzstani takes 11th place in triathlon
2024 Paralympic Games kick off in Paris, four athletes to represent Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani wins silver at International Para-Armwrestling Tournament
Edil Baisalov meets with Paralympic team of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
19 September, Friday
14:28
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia working to popularize shared history Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia working to popularize...
14:06
Kyrgyzstan to create unified system for citizen-government settlements
14:02
Hot summer leads to drop in grain harvest in Kyrgyzstan
13:48
Bishkek para-armwrestlers win World Championships in Bulgaria
12:54
State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transplant services