Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva wins gold at World Para Triathlon Cup stage

Kyrgyz athlete Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva won gold at the World Para Triathlon Cup stage held on November 8 in Chile. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

Zhuzbaeva competed in the PTVI Women category for visually impaired athletes, where she showed the best time and confidently secured first place, winning a gold medal for Kyrgyzstan’s national team.

The agency noted that Zhuzbaeva’s victory is particularly significant, as international para triathlon competitions are marked by intense competition and require exceptional physical and psychological preparation.