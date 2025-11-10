19:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.08
English

Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva wins gold at World Para Triathlon Cup stage

Kyrgyz athlete Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva won gold at the World Para Triathlon Cup stage held on November 8 in Chile. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

Zhuzbaeva competed in the PTVI Women category for visually impaired athletes, where she showed the best time and confidently secured first place, winning a gold medal for Kyrgyzstan’s national team.

The agency noted that Zhuzbaeva’s victory is particularly significant, as international para triathlon competitions are marked by intense competition and require exceptional physical and psychological preparation.
link: https://24.kg/english/350356/
views: 126
Print
Related
Aibiyke Ulanbek kyzy wins gold at Asian Para Judo Championships
Kyrgyz para-athletes return from Japan with four medals
Bishkek para-armwrestlers win World Championships in Bulgaria
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Para Judo Tournament in Egypt
Issyk-Kul region to host Kyrgyzstan Triathlon Championship
Kyrgyz triathletes win gold at tournament in Azerbaijan
Para-athletes from Kyrgyzstan to compete at tennis tournament
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Para Judo Championship
Paralympic Games participants from Kyrgyzstan receive 500,000 soms each
Paralympics 2024: Kyrgyzstani takes 8th place in powerlifting
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington
10 November, Monday
18:18
Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with head of CIS Observer Mission Igor Petrishenko Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with head of CIS Observer Mis...
18:13
Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva wins gold at World Para Triathlon Cup stage
18:08
Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek using video surveillance system
17:45
Gulcho granted town status, mayor appointed
17:39
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights