Kyrgyz para-athletes return from Japan with four medals

Kyrgyz para-athletes have returned from the Asia Triathlon Para Championships & Para Cup held in Japan, the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

According to the agency, the team of Kyrgyzstan showed good results at the competitions.

In the PTVI category:

  • Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva — gold medal;
  • Dastan Kamchibekov — silver medal;
  • Jalaldin Abduvaliev — bronze medal.

In the PTWC category:

  • Sezim Meimanbaeva — silver medal.

This was Sezim Meimanbaeva’s first triathlon competition, and she won a podium place.
