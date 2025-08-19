17:15
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Para Judo Tournament in Egypt

Kyrgyzstanis won two medals in para judo at the IBSA JUDO GRAND PRIX Tournament. The Para Judo Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported on social media.

Ferdauza Ubarikova and Ulanbek kyzy Aibike, who participated in the competition in the weight category up to 52 kilograms, won bronze medals.

The tournament was held on August 18-19 in the Egyptian city of Giza.

The IBSA JUDO Grand Prix competitions are important stages on the way to the Paralympic Games, where athletes gain the necessary rating points and undergo official classification.
