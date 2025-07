Bishkek will host the International Tennis Tournament Bishkek Open. The Tennis Federation reported.

The international tennis tournament will start in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on July 26. The age group of participants is up to 14 years.

Applications for participation were submitted by tennis players from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India, Russia, Korea, the USA, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Australia, Ukraine, Lebanon and other countries.