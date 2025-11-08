11:34
Aibiyke Ulanbek kyzy wins gold at Asian Para Judo Championships

Kyrgyzstani Aibiyke Ulanbek kyzy became the Asian Para Judo Champion. The Judo Federation reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to the federation, the IBSA Judo Asian Championships are being held in Astana from November 7 to November 9. Aibiyke Ulanbek kyzy, a member of the national team (J2, 52 kilograms), won a gold medal in her weight class. She competed against athletes from India and Thailand.

The federation congratulates her on her victory and is proud of her achievement.

Para judo is the same as judo, but adapted for people with visual impairments. It is an official Paralympic sport, where all the rules of judo are preserved, but with some nuances to ensure athletes can compete safely and fairly. For example, athletes begin the match already in a grip to avoid problems with orientation on the tatami. Additionally, there is a visual acuity classification: B1, B2, B3, but all compete together.
