Aibiyke Ulanbek kyzy wins gold at Asian Para Judo Championships

Kyrgyzstani Aibiyke Ulanbek kyzy became the Asian Para Judo Champion. The Judo Federation reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to the federation, the IBSA Judo Asian Championships are being held in Astana from November 7 to November 9. Aibiyke Ulanbek kyzy, a member of the national team (J2, 52 kilograms), won a gold medal in her weight class. She competed against athletes from India and Thailand.

The federation congratulates her on her victory and is proud of her achievement.