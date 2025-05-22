Special services of Kyrgyzstan were introduced to the latest military innovations of the Russian National Guard. Joint special tactical exercises with the participation of special units of the internal troops of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan were held at one of the units of the Russian National Guard in Zheleznovodsk. The drone developer company ZALA reported.

The primary focus of the training was the practical application of combat methods using the ZALA Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike complex.

The Russian side presented to the guests modern developments in the field of weapons, including ZALA Z-16-E unmanned system and Izdeliye 51-E and Izdeliye 52-E loitering munitions of the Lancet family. These models have recently been exported and have received high marks for their effectiveness in the conditions of active electronic countermeasures that troops face in the special military operation zone.

«The participants in the exercises were particularly interested in the Lancet munitions, which in recent months have become an important element of Russian strike operations, effectively hitting artillery, communication nodes and other key targets.

Representatives of the Belarusian and Kyrgyz special forces noted that the Russian equipment demonstrated impressive capabilities and meets the requirements of modern warfare,» the statement says.