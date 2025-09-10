Sadyr Japarov becomes laureate of Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize

The leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan Sadyr Japarov, Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev were announced as laureates of the second International Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize based on the results of the vote. The ceremony took place in Moscow on the birthday of Tolstoy, an outstanding writer and philosopher, TASS reports.

According to it, the presidents were awarded this honorary prize for their great personal contribution to strengthening peace and security in the Central Asian region.

Recall, on March 31, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan signed the Treaty on the Junction Point of State Borders, fully completing the legal formalization of common borders, and «thereby made a significant contribution to ensuring universal and equal security based on the rule of international law, strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between peoples.»

The Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize Foundation was established on June 22, 2022, by the Russian Historical Society, the Russian Peace Foundation and the Russian Military Historical Society.