Sadyr Japarov awarded Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize in St. Petersburg

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has been awarded the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize. The award ceremony took place at the St. Petersburg State Conservatory in the presence of the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and observer countries.

In September, following a vote, the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — Sadyr Japarov, Emomali Rahmon, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev — were announced as laureates of the second Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize.

The leaders of the three countries were honored for their significant personal contribution to strengthening peace and security in the Central Asian region. On March 31, 2025, they signed the Treaty on the Junction Point of the State Borders of the Three Countries and the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship.

In his remarks, President Japarov said that the award represents recognition of their joint contribution to strengthening peace, stability, and ensuring security in Central Asia.

He emphasized that the region is now becoming a space of trust, good neighborliness, mutually beneficial cooperation, and sustainable development.

«It is obvious that the final settlement of border issues in the region is of great importance for Eurasian security and overall geopolitical stability, and also strengthens the role of integration associations and regional formats of which we are members.

The agreements reached have become a clear expression of the sincere aspiration of our peoples for peace, harmony, and good neighborly relations,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also quoted the great Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov: «The future of humanity is possible only through dialogue between cultures and peoples.»
