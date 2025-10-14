13:59
President amends procedure for presenting Meikin Journalism Award

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made amendments to the decree «On the Establishment of the Presidential Meikin Award in the Field of Media and Journalism.»

The document was adopted to enhance the prestige of the award and improve the procedure for its presentation.

References stating that the award is presented annually have been removed from the title and text of the previous decree. From now on, it will be awarded once every two years. Entries for the competition will be accepted within 18 months following the announcement of the previous winners.

Certain clarifications have also been removed from the regulation — in particular, the words «sports» and the time frame «until October 1» have been excluded.

In addition, the commission responsible for selecting award recipients will now be formed for a two-year term.

The decree will take effect in 10 days.

Meikin Award was established in 2024 to honor contributions to the development of journalism, freedom of speech, and the strengthening of Kyrgyzstan’s media landscape.
