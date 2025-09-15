Prince Rahim Aga Khan V arrives in Kyrgyzstan to present Architecture Award

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V has arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Today in Bishkek, the Aga Khan Award for Architecture will be presented in the country for the first time, accompanied by public lectures and exhibitions.

Photo Prince Rahim Aga Khan V

This prestigious international architecture award is presented once every three years, with a total prize fund of $1 million.

More than 150 officials, architects, and scholars from around the world are expected to participate in the event.

The award was first presented in Central Asia in 1992 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Established in 1977, the Aga Khan Award for Architecture is one of the most significant international prizes in the field of architecture. It aims to support projects that enhance cultural heritage, architecture, and the living environment of Muslim communities.

The award covers all aspects of urban planning — from the renovation of former industrial areas and the construction of social housing to the creation of museums. Both architects and projects implemented by city authorities can apply for the award.