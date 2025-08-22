Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Sadyr Japarov with Altyn Kyran Order

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the head of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan — the Altyn Kyran Order.

The leader of the neighboring country noted that Sadyr Japarov works devotedly for the development of the Kyrgyz Republic, makes a huge contribution to strengthening bilateral relations, and all Kazakh people know about this, in connection with which he decided to award him with the highest state award.

Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the fraternal Kazakh people for presenting him with the highest state award of Kazakhstan.

«This is a great honor for me. First of all, I perceive this order as a glorious symbol of special respect, deep trust and truly fraternal relations shown to Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz people,» he said.