Kyrgyzstan receives prestigious Russian Traveler Awards in Moscow

Kubanychbek Bokontaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Russia, attended the ceremony of awarding the prestigious Russian Traveler 2025 Tourism Awards. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, the awards are dedicated to key tourism opportunities and destinations and have been recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the Russian tourism industry for several years.

«The Kyrgyz Republic won first place in the international category Foreign Destination, as assessed by a professional expert jury. Accepting the award, the Ambassador invited everyone to our country to attend the large-scale and spectacular event—the 6th World Nomad Games. The Russian Traveler Awards ceremony is being held for the fourth time. More than 560 applications were submitted from 50 regions of Russia, the CIS, and other countries. Over a million users participated in the voting. In addition to Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, South Korea, China, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Oman, and Dubai are also presented in the Foreign Destination category,» the statement says.