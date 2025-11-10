Sultan Raev receives Ismail Gaspıralı International Literature Award

People’s Writer of the Kyrgyz Republic Sultan Raev has been awarded the 1st Ismail Gaspıralı International Literature Award. The award ceremony took place during the 5th Global Media Forum, which took place from November 6 to November 9 in Alanya, Turkey. The organizers reported.

The forum was organized by the Global Journalism Council (GJC). More than 310 media representatives from 41 countries participated in the event.

The ceremony recognized journalists, diplomats, academics, and cultural and artistic figures who have made significant contributions to the development of their fields. The laureates of the 5th Global Awards include Afrim Gashi (diplomacy, North Macedonia), professor of medicine Ahmet Alanay (science, Turkey), journalist Sami Şehade (Palestine), as well as Mikhail Gusman (Russia), Reşat Macit (Azerbaijan), and Nur Viral (Turkey) in the Media category.

The Ismail Gaspıralı Award, established this year, aims to strengthen cultural ties in the Turkic world and preserve the ideals of the educator, who called for «unity in language, deeds, and thoughts.»

Ismail Gaspıralı (1851-1914) was a Crimean Tatar educator, teacher, and publisher, and the founder of the newspaper Tercüman. He was one of the first ideologists of Turkic unity and an education reformer. His motto, «Unity in Language, Thought, and Deed,» became a symbol of the revival of cultural ties among Turkic-speaking peoples.

Laureates of the 1st International Ismail Gaspıralı Award:

For service to the people — Abdulkadir Uraloğlu (Minister of Transport of Turkey);

Journalism — Serdar Karagöz (General Manager of Anadolu Agency);

Education — Professor Zakir Avşar (Turkey);

Literature — Sultan Raev (Kyrgyzstan);

Art — Zhangali Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan).

The Global Journalism Council (GJC) is an international non-governmental organization headquartered in Ankara. It unites journalists, researchers, and media professionals from Turkey, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East. It conducts forums, awards, and training programs aimed at developing professional and cultural ties.