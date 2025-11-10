13:26
USD 87.45
EUR 100.87
RUB 1.08
English

Sultan Raev receives Ismail Gaspıralı International Literature Award

People’s Writer of the Kyrgyz Republic Sultan Raev has been awarded the 1st Ismail Gaspıralı International Literature Award. The award ceremony took place during the 5th Global Media Forum, which took place from November 6 to November 9 in Alanya, Turkey. The organizers reported.

The forum was organized by the Global Journalism Council (GJC). More than 310 media representatives from 41 countries participated in the event.

The ceremony recognized journalists, diplomats, academics, and cultural and artistic figures who have made significant contributions to the development of their fields. The laureates of the 5th Global Awards include Afrim Gashi (diplomacy, North Macedonia), professor of medicine Ahmet Alanay (science, Turkey), journalist Sami Şehade (Palestine), as well as Mikhail Gusman (Russia), Reşat Macit (Azerbaijan), and Nur Viral (Turkey) in the Media category.

The Ismail Gaspıralı Award, established this year, aims to strengthen cultural ties in the Turkic world and preserve the ideals of the educator, who called for «unity in language, deeds, and thoughts.»

Ismail Gaspıralı (1851-1914) was a Crimean Tatar educator, teacher, and publisher, and the founder of the newspaper Tercüman. He was one of the first ideologists of Turkic unity and an education reformer. His motto, «Unity in Language, Thought, and Deed,» became a symbol of the revival of cultural ties among Turkic-speaking peoples.

 Laureates of the 1st International Ismail Gaspıralı Award:

  • For service to the people — Abdulkadir Uraloğlu (Minister of Transport of Turkey);
  • Journalism — Serdar Karagöz (General Manager of Anadolu Agency);
  • Education — Professor Zakir Avşar (Turkey);
  • Literature — Sultan Raev (Kyrgyzstan);
  • Art — Zhangali Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan).

The Global Journalism Council (GJC) is an international non-governmental organization headquartered in Ankara. It unites journalists, researchers, and media professionals from Turkey, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East. It conducts forums, awards, and training programs aimed at developing professional and cultural ties.
link: https://24.kg/english/350296/
views: 90
Print
Related
President amends procedure for presenting Meikin Journalism Award
Prince Rahim Aga Khan V arrives in Kyrgyzstan to present Architecture Award
Sadyr Japarov becomes laureate of Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize
Sultan Raev’s novel “Zhanzhaza” published in USA in English
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Sadyr Japarov with Altyn Kyran Order
Mihai Eminescu Prize awarded to laureates Sultan Raev and Karbalas Bakirov
President of Kyrgyzstan nominated for Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize
Sultan Raev awarded WOW gold medal for contribution to world literature
Police officers awarded in Talas for rescuing girls who fell into canal
President Sadyr Japarov awards leader of SDPK party
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington
10 November, Monday
13:10
80 ha of land associated with Kamchi Kolbaev's crime group returned to state 80 ha of land associated with Kamchi Kolbaev's crime gr...
13:01
Sultan Raev receives Ismail Gaspıralı International Literature Award
12:37
More than 6,500 scientists work in Kyrgyzstan
12:26
Drinking water to be shut off for 24 hours on right bank of Ak-Buura River
12:15
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz athletes win their first medals