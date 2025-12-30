President of Kyrgyzstan awards head of Chinese company with Dostuk Order

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree awarding Dai Daougo, General Director of Junxin Huanbao KG Invest company, with Dostuk Order.

According to the decree, the state award was granted for his significant contribution to the implementation of a project to construct an eco-technology plant in Bishkek, which involves the disposal of solid household waste while simultaneously generating electricity.

The decree notes that the project is of great importance for the development of environmentally friendly technologies, the modernization of the waste management system, and the strengthening of international cooperation.

The document comes into force on the day of its signing.