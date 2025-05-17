16:16
Diplomatic fair takes place in Bishkek

A traditional charity diplomatic fair is being held in Bishkek on the alley in front of Kurmanjan Danka monument (next to Ala-Too cinema), timed to the upcoming International Children’s Day.

About 15 embassies are taking part in the fair, showcasing national cuisines, handmade crafts, and souvenirs.

According to the Foreign Ministry, all proceeds from the fair will go to charity, in particular, for two orphanages located in Chui and Osh regions to buy necessary items for them.

The fair is accompanied by a vibrant cultural program featuring dances and songs from various nations. The organizers emphasized that the event aims to strengthen intercultural and international ties.
