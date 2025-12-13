13:30
Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village

The official opening of the winter fair Northern Lights took place in the village of Koi-Tash on December 12, 2025. The event attracted residents and guests of the capital.

According to the organizers, the fairgrounds are decorated in a festive style, featuring a large New Year’s tree, with hundreds of fairy lights and decorative light installations placed along the pathways.

Themed photo areas, including an Avatar-inspired location with hanging glowing strings and decorations, are particularly attractive to visitors.

Small food stalls are located on the grounds, offering hot drinks, traditional winter dishes, sweets, and street food. The organizers note that this format creates the atmosphere of European Christmas markets.

To celebrate the opening, a concert featuring artists was held for guests.

According to the organizers, the fair will continue its operation throughout the winter season.
