Bishkek to host charity fair for International Day of Older Persons

On October 1, Bishkek will host a charity fair dedicated to improving the quality of life and health of senior citizens. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Around 40 self-help groups, community leaders, and representatives of the older generation from across the country will take part in the event, presenting wool and felt products as well as handmade souvenirs.

The program will feature lotteries, master classes, a dance flash mob, and a concert with performances by artists and creative groups from Bishkek.

The fair is organized by the international gerontological network AgeNet International in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor, with the support of the Bishkek City Hall.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Erkindik Boulevard at the intersection with Pushkin Street (near Kurmanjan Datka monument). Admission is free.