10:59
USD 87.40
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek to host charity fair for International Day of Older Persons

On October 1, Bishkek will host a charity fair dedicated to improving the quality of life and health of senior citizens. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Around 40 self-help groups, community leaders, and representatives of the older generation from across the country will take part in the event, presenting wool and felt products as well as handmade souvenirs.

The program will feature lotteries, master classes, a dance flash mob, and a concert with performances by artists and creative groups from Bishkek.

The fair is organized by the international gerontological network AgeNet International in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor, with the support of the Bishkek City Hall.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Erkindik Boulevard at the intersection with Pushkin Street (near Kurmanjan Datka monument). Admission is free.
link: https://24.kg/english/345385/
views: 182
Print
Related
First Commonwealth Fair of CIS countries to be held in Kazakhstan
Traditional crafts fair Kyrgyz Shyrdagy to be held in At-Bashy
Salam, Osh - 2025 tourism fair kicks off in southern capital of Kyrgyzstan
Agricultural exhibition-fair to be held in Bishkek
Charity fair "From Heart to Heart" held in Bishkek
Diplomatic fair takes place in Bishkek
Bishkek to host diplomatic fair timed to International Children's Day
Largest job and career fair to be held in Bishkek
Traditional agricultural fair to be held in Bishkek
Bishkek to host fair for clothing manufacturers and retailers
Popular
Hollywood actor Jackie Chan arrives in Almaty Hollywood actor Jackie Chan arrives in Almaty
Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan agree to accelerate Kambar-Ata 1 project Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan agree to accelerate Kambar-Ata 1 project
Traces of Glacier: Animated film about snow leopard screened in Bishkek Traces of Glacier: Animated film about snow leopard screened in Bishkek
30 September, Tuesday
09:49
Bishkek to host charity fair for International Day of Older Persons Bishkek to host charity fair for International Day of O...
09:30
Trade and auto repair turnover in Kyrgyzstan rises to 1.2 billion soms
09:15
Jeenbek Kulubaev holds phone talks with new Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
09:03
Sadyr Japarov sets early parliamentary elections for November 30
29 September, Monday
19:51
Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold border meeting
19:41
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
18:37
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
18:29
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
17:58
Sadyr Japarov: State pays particular attention to development of road sector