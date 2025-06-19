11:56
Traditional crafts fair Kyrgyz Shyrdagy to be held in At-Bashy

An exhibition and fair of traditional crafts, Kyrgyz Shyrdagy, as well as a national cuisine competition, Kyrgyz Daamy, will take place in At-Bashy district of Naryn region. The Department of Tourism of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The large-scale festivals will be held on Sary-Tal jailoo (summer pasture) on June 28–29.

A highlight of the event will be the international Khan Koshoi tournament in Kyrgyz wrestling.

The main goal of these events is to preserve and promote Kyrgyz culture, support tourism, and instill national traditions in the younger generation.

Residents and tourists will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the nomadic culture and experience the spiritual richness of the Kyrgyz people.
