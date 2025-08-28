First Commonwealth Fair of CIS countries to be held in Kazakhstan

The first Commonwealth Fair of CIS countries will take place in Kazakhstan. The CIS Executive Committee reported.

According to the Department of Economic Cooperation, the initiative to hold the Commonwealth Fair was previously proposed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The event is expected to be held annually in cities of CIS member states along the route of the Great Silk Road. The first fair is planned in the city of Taraz, where handicrafts, folk art, and innovative products of the agro-industrial sector from CIS countries will be showcased.

For participants, the Commonwealth Fair will also feature cultural and educational events, product presentations, as well as opportunities to get acquainted with local customs, traditions, and national cultural heritage.