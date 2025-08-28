11:56
USD 87.35
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.08
English

First Commonwealth Fair of CIS countries to be held in Kazakhstan

The first Commonwealth Fair of CIS countries will take place in Kazakhstan. The CIS Executive Committee reported.

According to the Department of Economic Cooperation, the initiative to hold the Commonwealth Fair was previously proposed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The event is expected to be held annually in cities of CIS member states along the route of the Great Silk Road. The first fair is planned in the city of Taraz, where handicrafts, folk art, and innovative products of the agro-industrial sector from CIS countries will be showcased.

For participants, the Commonwealth Fair will also feature cultural and educational events, product presentations, as well as opportunities to get acquainted with local customs, traditions, and national cultural heritage.
link: https://24.kg/english/341267/
views: 157
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s schoolchildren win silver at CIS Entrepreneurship Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s team arrives in Moscow for CIS Military Sports Games
Kyrgyzstan ranks among top 3 CIS countries in pasta production
Russian Foreign Ministry: Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in GDP growth
Young Kyrgyzstanis present country's culture at Children of Commonwealth Forum
Leader in CIS: Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 13.1 percent since beginning of 2025
Traditional crafts fair Kyrgyz Shyrdagy to be held in At-Bashy
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents
Level of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and CIS increased by 10 percent in 2024
Meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government starts in Dushanbe
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
28 August, Thursday
11:51
EAEU limits duty-free import of clothing from Vietnam EAEU limits duty-free import of clothing from Vietnam
11:44
Kyrgyzstan to change rules for vehicles with foreign number plates
11:31
Tobacco production increases in Kyrgyzstan
11:04
Russian Foreign Ministry condemns UK sanctions against Kyrgyzstan
10:33
Kyrgyz military depart for CSTO Interaction-2025 exercises