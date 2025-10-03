Agro-industrial exhibition and food fair to be held in Bishkek

The national agro-industrial exhibition AgroTechExpo — 2025 and the agricultural food fair Altyn Kuz will be held at Turdakun Usubaliev Square in Bishkek on October 17-19 in honor of Agricultural Workers’ Day of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Agriculture announced.

The exhibition will showcase modern agricultural machinery, processing equipment, innovative agricultural technologies, seeds, fertilizers, plant protection products, and breeding livestock.

The fair will feature a wide range of organic agricultural products at low prices.

During the exhibition, major discounts will be available, and visitors will be able to take advantage of preferential leasing and loan programs when purchasing the desired machinery, equipment, and agricultural goods.