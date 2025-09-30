14:07
Bishkek to host Job and Career Fair

The Bishkek City Employment Service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the Center for Innovative Technologies and Education NGO, will hold a Job and Career Fair on October 2, 2025, at the G. Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts.

The event aims to assist unemployed citizens in finding work, provide a unified platform for employers and job seekers, raise public awareness about available positions and in-demand professions, and inform participants about training and retraining opportunities, as well as government employment services.

More than 100 leading companies will take part in the fair, presenting current vacancies and offering attendees the opportunity to find work through direct interviews. In total, around 5,000 vacant positions across Bishkek will be available.

Training providers will also showcase educational programs for residents and visitors of the capital.

During the event, young people, school graduates, and other participants will have the opportunity to take career-orientation tests to identify their strengths and skills, helping them make informed choices about their future professions.

It is important to note that the Job and Career Fair will not only take place in Bishkek but also in all regions of the Kyrgyz Republic, ensuring broad access and equal employment opportunities for citizens.
