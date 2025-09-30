12:33
Bishkek to host agro-industrial exhibition and Golden Autumn fair

From October 17 to October 19, the Turdakun Usubaliev Square (Old Square) in Bishkek will host the AgroTechExpo-2025 agro-industrial exhibition and Golden Autumn agricultural fair. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The exhibition will showcase agricultural machinery, processing equipment, new agro-technologies, seeds, fertilizers, and plant protection products. A display of pedigree livestock is also planned.

The Golden Autumn fair will offer residents and visitors of the capital a wide range of domestic products — vegetables, fruits, meat, dairy, and other goods at affordable prices. Organizers promise discounts, as well as preferential terms for farmers purchasing machinery and equipment.

The event is timed to coincide with the Day of Agricultural Workers and is held annually.
