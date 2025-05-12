15:17
Doctors from Research Cardiac Surgery Institute continue to operate on patients

Doctors from the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation continue to operate on patients at the Republican Diagnostic Center. The medical institution told 24.kg news agency.

According to the doctors, the conditions have been improved. In particular, instruments, necessary medications, an air conditioner have been purchased, sterilization has been arranged — now instruments do not have to be transported to another medical institution by car, an ultrasound machine has been installed in the intensive care unit.

President Sadyr Japarov previously visited the Republican Diagnostic Center, where a humanitarian program for pediatric cardiac surgery with the participation of foreign specialists has been underway since May 2. At that time, the international team had operated on seven patients, aged from two months to two years old with severe congenital heart defects. Three of them died.

Sadyr Japarov severely reprimanded the Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev. He gave the official two days to provide the center with everything it needed.
