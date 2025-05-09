14:57
Sea buckthorn plantation planted in At-Bashi by Japanese entrepreneurs

Sea buckthorn plantation was planted in At-Bashi by Japanese entrepreneurs. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Implementation of a project to plant sea buckthorn on a 100-hectare plot has begun in At-Bashi district of Naryn region. The work is being carried out by Nur cooperative with the participation of entrepreneurs from Japan in Kosh Karatash village, Kazybek aiyl aimak.

The project is aimed at developing the agricultural sector, creation of new jobs and revitalizing the economy and is being implemented with the assistance of specialists from the Department of Agricultural Crops and Horticulture Expertise of the Ministry of Agriculture.
link: https://24.kg/english/328529/
views: 164
