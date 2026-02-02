15:11
USD 87.45
EUR 104.39
RUB 1.16
English

Over 8.2 million trees and shrubs planted across Kyrgyzstan in 2025

Minister of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan Meder Mashiev reported on ongoing efforts to increase green spaces in Kyrgyzstan at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy and Ecology of Parliament.

He stated that a range of measures are being implemented to expand green spaces and promote the national Zhashyl ​​Muras campaign. In 2025, 8,233,000 trees and shrubs were planted across the country. In Bishkek, 18,755 seedlings were planted, a 50 percent increase over 2024.

Furthermore, 48,000 deciduous and coniferous trees and shrubs have been grown and planted in the city nursery, which will further ensure the sustainable development of the capital’s green infrastructure.

The minister added that greening efforts will continue in the coming years.
link: https://24.kg/english/360199/
views: 149
Print
Related
50,000 young trees planned to be planted in Bishkek in 2026
Sea buckthorn plantation planted in At-Bashi by Japanese entrepreneurs
More than 8,000 trees planted in Tyup forestry
Maples from Italy, costing $200 per tree, planted in Osh city
Kyrgyzstan plans to plant over 8.5 million saplings in 2025
New forest to appear in Karkyra tract - more than 300,000 trees planted
Kyrgyzstan plans to plant six million trees annually
500 trees planted in Kyrgyzstan as part of Garden of Memory campaign
Emergencies Ministry employees plant palm trees in Batken
Environmental campaign held in Osh, 1,200 trees planted
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
2 February, Monday
14:41
63 people died in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 63 people died in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan in...
14:33
Tashiev holds KRSU meeting: University announces new phase of modernization
13:54
Over 8.2 million trees and shrubs planted across Kyrgyzstan in 2025
11:45
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over 20 vehicles to medical workers in Naryn region
11:30
Kyrgyzstan increases budget funding for youth policy