Over 8.2 million trees and shrubs planted across Kyrgyzstan in 2025

Minister of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan Meder Mashiev reported on ongoing efforts to increase green spaces in Kyrgyzstan at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy and Ecology of Parliament.

He stated that a range of measures are being implemented to expand green spaces and promote the national Zhashyl ​​Muras campaign. In 2025, 8,233,000 trees and shrubs were planted across the country. In Bishkek, 18,755 seedlings were planted, a 50 percent increase over 2024.

Furthermore, 48,000 deciduous and coniferous trees and shrubs have been grown and planted in the city nursery, which will further ensure the sustainable development of the capital’s green infrastructure.

The minister added that greening efforts will continue in the coming years.