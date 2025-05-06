Kyrgyzstan’s budget receives 20,987 million soms from crypto mining tax in 2025

Since the beginning of the year, the budget of Kyrgyzstan has received almost 21 million soms from the crypto mining tax. Data from the Ministry of Finance say.

In the first quarter of 2025, cryptocurrency mining companies transferred 20,987 million soms in taxes to the state budget.

The largest amount was recorded in March — more than 7 million soms. In January and February, the country’s budget received 13.9 million.

The increase in tax transfers amounted to more than 30 percent compared to the same period last year.

In 2024, the budget received only 53 million soms from the crypto mining tax. This is 43 percent less than in 2023. Then, revenues amounted to 93.7 million soms.

The crypto mining tax rate is 10 percent of the cost of electricity consumed. It also includes VAT and sales tax.

Currently, there are ten officially registered cryptocurrency mining companies operating in the country.