SCNS detains 43 call center employees in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered a call center operating in Bishkek, reportedly led by citizens of Kazakhstan, the SCNS press center reported.

The call center staff were engaged in psychological manipulation targeting citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. They pressured individuals into purchasing dietary supplements and household appliances, and persuaded them to buy lottery tickets by claiming that transferring money to certain accounts would increase their chances of winning.

«However, this center was not registered with the relevant tax authorities and lacked a license to hold a lottery. The operators used a remote calling system, with all servers and databases located in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The call center’s activity showed signs of an organized criminal scheme with a cross-border reach. Most of the victims were elderly individuals,» the SCNS stated.

Following a search, 43 employees of the call center were detained and taken to the SCNS for questioning. Among those detained were four minors. Investigation is ongoing.
