15,000 new jobs to be created in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

About 15,000 new jobs will be created in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. The head of the Industry Department of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Arslanbek Baziev, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, a total of 128 new enterprises are planned to be opened in various fields. Some of them have already been put into operation, including a brick factory and a coal processing plant.

«4,000 new jobs are expected to be created in Chui region. 12 enterprises will be opened in Bishkek, 19 enterprises with 1,400 jobs — in Issyk-Kul region, 17 enterprises — in Naryn, 8 — in Osh, 22 — in Osh region, 13 -in Jalal-Abad, and 3 — in Talas. The country’s leadership is paying special attention to Batken region, where a special tax regime is in effect. Before this, the private sector did not want to go there, but there are changes thanks to the reforms. In Batken, it is planned to open 14 enterprises with more than 1,000 jobs in 2025,» Arslanbek Baziev said.

He noted that the salaries at the new facilities are decent.

«The volume of taxes is increasing. If by the end of 2022 about 20 billion soms were collected from industrial enterprises in the form of taxes, then in 2024 — already 40 billion soms. But at the same time, the state also provides benefits to industrial enterprises,» Arslanbek Baziev added.

According to him, by the end of the first quarter of 2025, the volume of industrial production amounted to approximately 160 billion soms, an increase of 16.5 percent.

At least 102 new industrial facilities were launched in the republic in 2024 in the field of agriculture, production of building materials, chemical products, food processing and other sectors. The volume of industrial production reached 585 billion soms, and about 8,000 new jobs were created.