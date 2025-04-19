21:24
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov plants oaks in Osh city

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov is on a working visit to Osh city. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The official met with active youth of the region.

«The issues of education, employment, support for youth initiatives and the role of the younger generation in building a strong and fair state were discussed. In the question-and-answer format, Edil Baisalov listened to the opinions and proposals of young people, emphasizing that direct communication with young people is the basis of effective state policy. Then he took part in the planting of oak trees. The initiative is aimed at greening and improving the urban environment, as well as developing responsibility in young people for the protection of the environment,» the statement says.

Further, as part of the working trip, it is planned to visit a number of social facilities — schools, medical institutions and social support centers.
