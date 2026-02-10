Not waiting for smart and developed: Edil Baisalov on school education reform

«School never stops — there are always ideas, aspirations and innovations,» Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, said at a meeting of the Ministry of Education.

He recalled that, at the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan has embarked on what he described as «the most difficult, complex and undoubtedly the most important education reform.»

«This is not just a reform, but a complete transformation, because simple reshuffle will not change life in a fundamental way. Today, no one in the world — neither in developed nor developing countries — knows exactly what and how should be done. But we will not wait for smarter and more developed countries to move ahead while we follow behind out of habit. That will not happen. This is precisely the moment when we should move together with the world, or perhaps even ahead of it, ahead of our neighbors, take on courage and leadership and make a leap. There is a very harsh race underway — competition and a struggle for resources. This is about our survival as a nation and the future of our children. That is why we have taken responsibility and chosen this path of reform,» Edil Baisalov said.

He previously noted that the first tangible results of the education reform would only become visible in about 15 years.

Kyrgyzstan is currently undergoing a phased transition to a 12-year school education system. In the 2025/2026 academic year, students in grades 1, 2, 5 and 7 switched to the new curriculum.

More than 1 billion soms will be allocated for education reform in 2026. A similar amount was spent on the reform in the previous year.