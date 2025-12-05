Mausoleum in Osh built at expense of SCNS chief and city mayor

Construction of the mausoleum of Alymbek Datka and Kurmanjan Datka at Sary Mazar cemetery in Osh has been completed. The City Hall reported.

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev visited the new mausoleum and read the Quran. The previous structure had been in poor condition: both the interior and exterior were deteriorated, and conditions for visitors and pilgrims were inadequate.

The new mausoleum was built from scratch, finished with marble tiles, and equipped with all necessary facilities for pilgrimage, including a dedicated space for reading the Quran.

The official opening of the renovated mausoleum is expected in the coming days, with the participation of State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev, as well as descendants and relatives of Alymbek Datka and Kurmanjan Datka.

The City Hall noted that the construction was fully financed using the personal funds of SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev and Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.