Osh Mayor: There's no more vote-buying and voter transportation during elections

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev voted remotely in the early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) at the polling station No. 5283. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The mayor called on city residents to actively participate in the elections and not remain indifferent to the country’s future. He noted that all the necessary conditions have been created for the current elections to be held transparently and openly.

«Times have changed — there is no longer vote-buying or organized voter transportation as before. If you see vehicles transporting voters, report such cases immediately to the police. People should choose candidates according to their own will,» Zhenishbek Toktorbaev told the precinct election commission chair.

In an interview with journalists, he stressed that all civil servants and employees of budget-funded institutions — including kindergarten directors, teachers and City Hall staff — did not participate in campaigning. «The elections must be held honestly and transparently,» he added.

There are a total of 105 polling stations in the city of Osh.

According to the Interior Ministry, nine criminal cases have been opened on vote-buying in the Zhogorku Kenesh elections.

The elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan began today at 8 a.m. Bishkek time. A total of 4,294,243 citizens are on the voter list.

At least 2,492 polling stations are open in the republic, 100 stations are operating abroad.

Voting will last until 8 p.m. Preliminary results will be known almost immediately after its conclusion.

The election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.