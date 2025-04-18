15:10
Kyrgyz Ambassador discusses detention of Kyrgyzstanis with State Duma deputy

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Kubanychbek Bokontayev met with Co-Chairman of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Zhogorku Kenesh and the Federal Assembly, State Duma deputy Dmitry Kobylkin. The website of the diplomatic mission says.

They paid special attention to the current issues of the stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Russia in the context of new legislative initiatives in the migration sphere.

Ambassador Kubanychbek Bokontayev expressed concern over the incident that occurred on April 11 in Bodrost bath complex in Moscow and asked the Russian side to consider the issue objectively and fairly.

In turn, Dmitry Kobylkin also emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation of the incident in order to prevent such a situation from happening again.

A mass detention of natives and citizens of Kyrgyzstan with the use of violence took place in Bodrost bathhouse in Moscow on April 10. Earlier, a video filmed in a bathhouse was posted on social media: security officers in balaclavas and unknown individuals with red armbands beat men, lay them face down and force them to crawl into a room where other detainees are already lying. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan summoned Russian Ambassador Sergei Vakunov and handed him a note with a request to provide information on the grounds for the operation carried out by law enforcement agencies, as well as on the use of force against citizens. The Russian Interior Ministry stated that the police did not commit «illegal actions» against Kyrgyzstanis.
link: https://24.kg/english/326510/
views: 218
