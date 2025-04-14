Kyrgyz migrants targeted in police raid in Moscow

A mass detention of Kyrgyz nationals and natives took place at «Bodrost» bathhouse in Moscow on April 10, involving the use of force. The incident was reported by a deputy of the Parliament Zhanar Akayev on Facebook, where he also shared photos and videos from the scene.

«Fellow citizens, can you believe that a large group of people, including OMON (riot police), stormed a bathhouse owned by a Kyrgyz entrepreneur in Moscow and brutally beat our compatriots?! Where is the reaction from the authorities, the Foreign Ministry, the embassy? Just recently, there was another raid on the premises of another Kyrgyz businessman, where people were beaten worse than by organized crime group members or terrorists. We are members of the EAEU, allies, strategic partners — and are we going to stay silent while hundreds of our people are beaten?» Akaev posted.

He stressed that the public deserves answers, and those responsible must be held accountable.

One of the detainees, Alikhan, told the Kazakh outlet Ulys Media that the Kyrgyz nationals were beaten and held inside the bathhouse for five hours.

«We also tried to run away, but no one was allowed to leave. Then they started beating everyone. You couldn’t even tell who was hitting us — we weren’t allowed to lift our heads. They had batons and stun guns. One man had half of his beard shaved off right there. When he tried to resist, they beat him in the face. We had no idea why we were being attacked — no one even asked for documents,» Alikhan said.

According to him, the beatings stopped after senior police officers arrived. The detainees were taken to various police stations. He himself was released two hours later after paying a fine.

According to Azattyk, citing the Ministry of Labor, four out of the 24 detained Kyrgyz nationals will be deported from Russia.

The incident is currently under the supervision of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia.