Edil Baisalov may be appointed Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to USA

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov received his agrément and may soon be appointed Ambassador to the United States. Sources in the Cabinet of Ministers informed 24.kg news agency.

An insider claims that the decision to transfer Edil Baisalov to the diplomatic service in Washington has been agreed upon. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Administration have not yet commented on the situation.