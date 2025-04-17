17:10
Ombudspersons of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss mass detention of Kyrgyzstanis

Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan Jamilya Jamanbaeva met with the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova in Moscow as part of a meeting of the CIS Human Rights Commission.

She expressed concern over the incident that occurred on April 10, 2025 in Bodrost bath complex in Moscow, the press service of the Ombudsman reported.

«When watching the video footage, questions arise about the proportionality and justification of the use of force during the mass detention of Kyrgyzstanis by law enforcement officers. Any administrative or forceful measures against Kyrgyzstanis must be applied in compliance with guarantees of procedural rights and international obligations. Kyrgyzstan is a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union,» she said and asked her colleague to assist in ensuring the protection of the rights of Kyrgyzstanis.

Tatyana Moskalkova reported that after her appeal, the prosecutor’s office and the Russian Migration Service began an investigation into the incident.

«I have already responded to this incident and will keep it under control. The situation in our country now requires increased security. But when security measures are strengthened, the rights of honest people should not be infringed. We recently received information about the situation at Sheremetyevo Airport, that migrant workers are treated harshly there, and their documents are studied for a long time. Together with the management of the Border and Customs Services, we studied this issue and took appropriate measures. We are also ready to work on each specific case,» the press service quotes Tatyana Moskalkova as saying.

A mass detention of natives and citizens of Kyrgyzstan with the use of violence took place in Bodrost bathhouse in Moscow on April 10. Of the 24 detainees, 22 people were released. Two citizens are in a temporary detention center and will be deported.

Earlier, a video filmed in a bathhouse was posted on social media: security officers in balaclavas and unknown individuals with red armbands beat men, lay them face down and force them to crawl into a room where other detainees are already lying. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan summoned Russian Ambassador Sergei Vakunov and handed him a note with a request to provide information on the grounds for the operation carried out by law enforcement agencies, as well as on the use of force against citizens. The Russian Interior Ministry stated that the police did not commit «illegal actions» against Kyrgyzstanis.
