10:25
USD 87.45
EUR 96.52
RUB 1.02
English

Uzbekistan joins Eurasian Development Bank: Mirziyoyev signs law

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law on the republic’s accession to the Eurasian Development Bank. This country will become the seventh founder of the bank. It was previously reported that its share will be 10 percent.

Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolay Podguzov reported in June last year that Uzbekistan had applied to become a founder and planned to acquire a share of the bank. The legal aspects were planned to be settled by the end of 2024.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial institution designed to promote economic growth of member states, expand their trade and economic ties and develop integration in the Eurasian space through investment.

The agreement on the establishment of the Eurasian Development Bank was signed in January 2006 between Russia and Kazakhstan. In 2009, Armenia and Tajikistan became members of the bank, in 2010 — Belarus, and in 2011 — Kyrgyzstan.

The bank’s headquarters are in Almaty, there is a branch in St. Petersburg, representative offices in Astana, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Yerevan, Minsk and Moscow. The authorized capital of the bank is $7 billion: paid — $1.5 billion, on demand — $5.5 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/325629/
views: 143
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan strengthen trade and economic relations
Football players from Kyrgyzstan play 2 matches with national team of Uzbekistan
Nearly 100-kilogram Navruz cake baked in Samarkand
World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to expand air connectivity
Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on border agreement
Oliy Majlis Senate legalizes convicts exchange between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on borders junction point
Ambassador Duishonkul Chotonov presents credentials to President of Uzbekistan
Tourists from Uzbekistan to discover scenic landscapes of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
11 April, Friday
10:08
Sadyr Japarov opens Technopark IT Hub in Bishkek Sadyr Japarov opens Technopark IT Hub in Bishkek
09:58
Korea is asked to open seasonal flights Seoul - Tamchy and Seoul - Karakol
09:53
Government agencies to be required to use only Tunduk system from June 1
09:27
Uzbekistan joins Eurasian Development Bank: Mirziyoyev signs law
10 April, Thursday
16:38
Parliament approves candidates for Supreme Court, Accounts Chamber auditors
16:32
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves amendments to Criminal Code in third reading
16:27
Three Tax Service employees brought to disciplinary responsibility
15:34
Heavy rains and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan starting April 10
15:29
Kumtor invests over 147 million soms in projects in Issyk-Kul region