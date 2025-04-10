Team of pediatric oncologists to travel to regions of Kyrgyzstan starting in May

A team of oncologists will travel across all regions of Kyrgyzstan starting in May to conduct free screenings and raise awareness among local pediatricians and specialists about the early signs of cancer. Sultan Stambekov, head of the Pediatric Oncology Department at the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare, reported on Facebook.

According to him, negotiations on the implementation of one of the key initiatives — field trips by oncologists to improve early diagnosis of cancer in children — have been successfully completed.

«Thanks to the support of our colleague from the World Health Organization, Alina Altymysheva, and our partners from ’I Believe in Miracles’ Foundation, represented by Ular Sadvakasov, we’ve already started preparing for the first trip. We are now moving on to detailed planning of routes, schedules, and an information campaign. Special thanks to Aisuluu Mamashova — it was her involvement that helped secure support for the project from deputies of the Parliament. Pediatric oncology is our common challenge,» Sultan Stambekov posted.

He emphasized that trips to the regions is a crucial step toward ensuring that every child in Kyrgyzstan has a chance at timely care and recovery.

According to experts, the incidence rate in Kyrgyzstan should be around 200–250 children per 100,000 people, but actual detection rates are lower.