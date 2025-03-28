19:10
USD 86.40
EUR 93.13
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstani hid in Russia for 17 years after committing crime

In Moscow, police officers, with the active assistance of the representative office of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation, detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan who hid in Russia for 17 years after committing a crime. The press service of the Interior Ministry reported.

In April 2008, the suspect broke into a house at night and committed a serious crime.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact. Citizen Z.A., 53, has been placed on the interstate wanted list.

As the Interior Ministry noted, the details of the crime are not disclosed in the interests of the investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/324322/
views: 50
Print
Related
Law-abiding Kyrgyzstanis guaranteed all rights in Russia under EAEU agreement
HRW releases report on xenophobia in Russia against migrants from Central Asia
685,000 foreigners added to register of controlled persons in Russia
Kyrgyzstani dies after falling at construction site in Stavropol Krai
Kyrgyzstanis working in Russia receive 8 million rubles in unpaid wages
Three children left without parental care returned from Moscow to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 5 years in prison for attacking student in Russia
Kyrgyzstani suspected of killing fellow countryman in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3 years in prison in Moscow for justifying terrorism
New rules for migrants: MFA of Kyrgyzstan hands notes to Russian Ambassador
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
18:59
Kyrgyzstani hid in Russia for 17 years after committing crime Kyrgyzstani hid in Russia for 17 years after committing...
17:59
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 recorded on Kazakhstan – Kyrgyzstan border
17:54
Kazakhstan extends ban on export of fuel and lubricants
17:49
17 residential buildings damaged by earthquake in Talas region — MES
17:43
Prosecutor General’s Office designated as anti-corruption authority