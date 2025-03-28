Kyrgyzstani hid in Russia for 17 years after committing crime

In Moscow, police officers, with the active assistance of the representative office of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation, detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan who hid in Russia for 17 years after committing a crime. The press service of the Interior Ministry reported.

In April 2008, the suspect broke into a house at night and committed a serious crime.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact. Citizen Z.A., 53, has been placed on the interstate wanted list.

As the Interior Ministry noted, the details of the crime are not disclosed in the interests of the investigation.