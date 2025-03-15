15:18
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

USA congratulates Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on signing their historic agreement

The United States congratulated Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on their historic agreement to delineate and demarcate the entirety of their border.

As noted in a statement by U.S. Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce, this accomplishment reflects the commitment of their governments to diplomacy and regional stability.

«Settling border disputes is one of the most difficult diplomatic tasks a government can undertake, and we commend the vision and determination of both governments’ leaders to overcome obstacles. The United States hopes this landmark agreement opens the door to robust trade and people-to-people ties and to increased prosperity and peace for both countries and for the greater region,» the statement reads.

Earlier, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, signed an agreement on the state border between the two countries. Two checkpoints on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, closed since 2021, have resumed operation. Flights from Bishkek to Dushanbe and Khujand have also been launched since March 14.
link: https://24.kg/english/322932/
views: 62
Print
Related
First flight from Dushanbe lands at Manas airport
Russia welcomes signing of state border treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Turkey's MFA welcomes resolution of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border issue
UN Chief congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on signing border agreement
Parliament to consider agreement on state border with Tajikistan on March 19
Emomali Rahmon invites deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh to visit Tajikistan
Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be resumed on March 23
Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on borders junction point
Number of bilateral documents signed following Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan talks
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan
Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13 Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13
18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake 18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake
15 March, Saturday
15:01
USA congratulates Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on signing their historic agreement USA congratulates Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on signing...
14:57
Father's Day celebrated in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
14:48
OTS Secretary General calls border agreement step towards stability in region
10:11
Prevention of domestic violence and school racketeering discussed in Balykchy
09:57
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
14 March, Friday
17:59
Yekaterinburg to resume direct flights to Issyk-Kul region in June
17:53
Landslide threatens Kyzyl-Oi village in Alai district, residents evacuated