USA congratulates Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on signing their historic agreement

The United States congratulated Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on their historic agreement to delineate and demarcate the entirety of their border.

As noted in a statement by U.S. Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce, this accomplishment reflects the commitment of their governments to diplomacy and regional stability.

«Settling border disputes is one of the most difficult diplomatic tasks a government can undertake, and we commend the vision and determination of both governments’ leaders to overcome obstacles. The United States hopes this landmark agreement opens the door to robust trade and people-to-people ties and to increased prosperity and peace for both countries and for the greater region,» the statement reads.

Earlier, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, signed an agreement on the state border between the two countries. Two checkpoints on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, closed since 2021, have resumed operation. Flights from Bishkek to Dushanbe and Khujand have also been launched since March 14.