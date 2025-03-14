China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with a delegation from the Aksu district of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China, headed by Governor Adili Ali.

Bakyt Torobaev noted the interest of the regions of Kyrgyzstan in expanding cooperation with the Aksu district in all areas of mutual interest.

In turn, the Governor of Aksu of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China Adili Ali noted that the Chinese side attaches great importance to deepening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the development of the infrastructure of Bedel checkpoint, improving the transport and logistical accessibility of this border point and creating opportunities for tourism.

During the meeting, the Governor of Aksu put forward the initiative to build Aksu — Bedel — Balykchy railway.

The height of Bedel pass is 4,284 meters.

Recall, a new checkpoint Bedel was opened on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border in September 2024. Then Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that the new transport corridor would become the third major gate and bridge connecting Kyrgyzstan and China along with Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny and Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoints.

The Border Service noted that Bedel-Avtodorozhny checkpoint was opened under a simplified procedure with the creation of temporary infrastructure. It has been connected to electricity, a temporary road Barskoon — Uchturfan — Aksu with a length of 58 kilometers to the checkpoint has been built, bridges have been erected.

Full-scale construction of the road, the creation of customs and border infrastructure that meets international standards will be jointly implemented by 2027. Over the next two years, it is planned to build a modern inspection complex at Tsement-Tam site.