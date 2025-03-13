17:56
USD 87.45
EUR 95.50
RUB 1.02
English

About 600,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently abroad

About 600,000 Kyrgyzstanis are currently abroad. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Darmankul uulu reported.

«The largest number is in Russia. According to official data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, at the end of 2024, at least 379,949 people were on the migration register, in Kazakhstan, according to estimates, about 70,000, in Turkey — about 32,000,» the Deputy Minister said.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Labor, to date, there are about 40,000 Kyrgyzstanis in the USA, in South Korea — more than 17,000, in Germany — about 15,000, in the UAE — more than 10,000.
link: https://24.kg/english/322717/
views: 112
Print
Related
European Union also plans to tighten migration laws
U.S. announces app for self-deportation of illegal immigrants
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create corridors for EAEU citizens at Russian airports
USA to launch registry of illegal immigrants
Labor migration problems in Russia and creation of jobs in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis detained in U.S. on suspicion of violating immigration laws
Interior Ministry proposes to triple fines for migrants from South Asia
Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ
Kyrgyz MFA registers no cases of sending migrants to special military operation
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
13 March, Thursday
17:28
Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be resumed on March 23 Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be...
17:20
Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
17:14
Kyrgyzstan's economy to grow by 8.7 percent in 2025 — EDB forecast
17:05
About 600,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently abroad
16:20
New rector of Bishkek State University appointed