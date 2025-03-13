About 600,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently abroad

About 600,000 Kyrgyzstanis are currently abroad. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Darmankul uulu reported.

«The largest number is in Russia. According to official data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, at the end of 2024, at least 379,949 people were on the migration register, in Kazakhstan, according to estimates, about 70,000, in Turkey — about 32,000,» the Deputy Minister said.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Labor, to date, there are about 40,000 Kyrgyzstanis in the USA, in South Korea — more than 17,000, in Germany — about 15,000, in the UAE — more than 10,000.