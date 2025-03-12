New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Sanzhar Bolotov introduced the new head of the Department of Tourism, Erdenet Kasymov, to the staff on March 11, 2025. The press service of the ministry reported.

Since 2023, he held the position of senior expert at the Department for Promotion and Implementation of Projects of the Public-Private Partnership Center under the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Erdenet Kasymov was born on October 21, 1993.

In 2015, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Kyrgyz National University named after J. Balasagyn, specializing in accounting, analysis and audit.

From 2011 to 2013, he was the coordinator of the student council at the Bishkek Financial and Economic College named after A. Toktonaliev.

From January to April 2014 — intern at the Department for the Development of Insurance and Accumulative Pension Funds of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

From September 2015 to April 2016 — intern at the Public Investment and Technical Assistance Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

From April 2016 to October 2019 — Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic — a specialist at the Public Investment Programs Division of the Public Investment and Technical Assistance Department; — Department of Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation of the International Cooperation Department.

From November 2019 to September 2022 — Public-Private Partnership Center state institution under the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic — a senior expert at the PPP Project Preparation Department.

From October to December 2022 — Public-Private Partnership Center state institution under the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the position of Head of the Department for Preparation of PPP Projects.